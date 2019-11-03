Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.9% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 77.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 543,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 237,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 12,682,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,137,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $74.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

