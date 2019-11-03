Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.09. 1,723,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,324. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

