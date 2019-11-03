G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading 6.8% Higher

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.83, 690,614 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 679,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.