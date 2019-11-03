FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE:WH opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

