FY2019 EPS Estimates for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Decreased by Analyst

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $803.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,139.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 14,277.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

