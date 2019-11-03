FY2019 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Increased by Analyst

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. Medpace has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 300,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.