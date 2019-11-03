FY2019 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

HLF opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

