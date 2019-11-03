FY2019 EPS Estimates for Forum Energy Technologies Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $1.24 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,899.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

