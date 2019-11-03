FY2019 EPS Estimates for Boston Beer Company Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Boston Beer in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Beer from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.63.

SAM opened at $384.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.30 and a 200-day moving average of $365.54. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,205,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $40,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $18,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total transaction of $5,596,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,853,455 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.