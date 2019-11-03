FY2019 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Cut by Analyst (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

APTV stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 896,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Aptiv by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 71,669 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

