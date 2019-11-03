FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Issued By Svb Leerink

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

MREO has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.85 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

