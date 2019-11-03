FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ILPT stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

