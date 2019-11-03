FuzeX (FXT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Token Store, Coinbe and COSS. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $829,356.00 and approximately $536.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Cobinhood, COSS, CPDAX, Token Store, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

