Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on the stock.

Get Future alerts:

FUTR traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,470 ($19.21). 464,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 167.05. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,432.80 ($18.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,258.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,072.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick bought 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.04 ($1,417.80).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.