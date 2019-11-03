Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $328,000 in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CBRE Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 920,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock worth $167,637,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

