Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after buying an additional 1,966,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after buying an additional 664,729 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 703,317 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

FSLR stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $2,147,838.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,758. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.