Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $104.98 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

