FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 21,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $256.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.