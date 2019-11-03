Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI) Stock Price Up 10%

Frontier Oilfield Services Inc (OTCMKTS:FOSI) rose 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 1,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI)

Frontier Oilfield Services, Inc, an oil field service company, engages in the disposal of saltwater and other oilfield fluids in Texas. The company owns and operates nine disposal wells, including six within the Barnett Shale in North Texas, and three in east Texas near the Louisiana state line. It serves national, integrated, and independent oil and gas exploration companies.

