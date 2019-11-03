Frontdoor (FTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Frontdoor has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

