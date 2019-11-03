FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FHLB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

