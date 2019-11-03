Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Receives $45.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

Several analysts have commented on FMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FMS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 362,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,223. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

