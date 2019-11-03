FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) PT Set at $3.50 by Buckingham Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) received a $3.50 price target from equities research analysts at Buckingham Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RAIL. ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of RAIL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.37. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.59.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 604.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

