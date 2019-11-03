Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.90

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.90 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 29764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 million and a PE ratio of 31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.17.

About Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.