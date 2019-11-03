Foxtons Group’s (FOXT) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

FOXT remained flat at $GBX 65.50 ($0.86) during midday trading on Thursday. 98,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,460. The company has a market cap of $181.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.20 ($0.93). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.18.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

