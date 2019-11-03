Foxtons Group’s (FOXT) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

FOXT remained flat at $GBX 65.50 ($0.86) during midday trading on Thursday. 98,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,460. The company has a market cap of $181.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.20 ($0.93). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.18.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.