Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 752,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 534,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,288,000 after buying an additional 434,502 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

