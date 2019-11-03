Forterra (FRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $410.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Forterra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Several analysts recently commented on FRTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

In other Forterra news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karl Watson acquired 65,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $452,488.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,200 shares in the company, valued at $452,488. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $745,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.