FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given a $58.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been assigned a $58.00 target price by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
FLIR stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 1,051,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35.
In other news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,710 shares of company stock valued at $353,351. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in FLIR Systems by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
