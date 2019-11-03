FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given a $58.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been assigned a $58.00 target price by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

FLIR stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 1,051,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,710 shares of company stock valued at $353,351. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in FLIR Systems by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

