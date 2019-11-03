FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. FLIR Systems updated its FY19 guidance to ~$2.30 EPS.

FLIR Systems stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.14. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In related news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,710 shares of company stock valued at $353,351. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

