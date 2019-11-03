FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.68 and last traded at $49.84, 20,098 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 37,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLTE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.