Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 7,405 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,516,000. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 602,578 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Edward Jones began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.42.

SPGI opened at $258.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $269.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

