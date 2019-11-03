Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $16.81 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

