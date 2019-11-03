Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 875,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $71.15 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $110.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

