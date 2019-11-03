Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,005,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

