Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of EXACT Sciences worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.69.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

