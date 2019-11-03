Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

DO opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DO. Pareto Securities cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

