Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FormFactor worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 343.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,035 shares of company stock worth $1,834,873. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.