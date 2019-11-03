Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.94 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.