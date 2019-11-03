FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

