First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 5.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

