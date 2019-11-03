First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $72.67.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 146.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $125,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.