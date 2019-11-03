First Interstate Bank Takes $80,000 Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.0% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 748,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130,146 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $308,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 330.6% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $6,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

