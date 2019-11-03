First Interstate Bank Sells 400 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Landmark Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

