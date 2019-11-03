First Interstate Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 34,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 226,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.