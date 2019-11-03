First Interstate Bank Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 493 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 259.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $6,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,382,961.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

