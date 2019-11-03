First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 24.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.