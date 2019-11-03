Financial Review: American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) vs. Clipper Realty (OTCMKTS:CLPR)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Spectrum Realty does not pay a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and American Spectrum Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -0.58% -0.41% -0.06% American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and American Spectrum Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $110.00 million 1.62 -$3.63 million $0.45 22.22 American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Spectrum Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clipper Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clipper Realty and American Spectrum Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%.

Summary

American Spectrum Realty beats Clipper Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

American Spectrum Realty Company Profile

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

