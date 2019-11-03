Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 979,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,538. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21.

