Financial Insights Inc. Invests $276,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

