Financial Comparison: Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) vs. Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF)

Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invictus Financial has a beta of -12.55, indicating that its share price is 1,355% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solbright Group and Invictus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solbright Group $12.06 million 0.00 -$15.80 million N/A N/A Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Invictus Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solbright Group.

Profitability

This table compares Solbright Group and Invictus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60% Invictus Financial N/A N/A -30.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solbright Group and Invictus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Invictus Financial beats Solbright Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solbright Group

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Invictus Financial

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

